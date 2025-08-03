Kash Patel Calls Out ‘Lying’ Media After Discovery of Secret Burn Bags

FBI Director Kash Patel challenged news media to own who is really “lying” about his discovery of a stash of classified documents connected to the Trump-Russia collusion narrative weaponized against Donald Trump in his first term.

The director’s comments came in the wake of recent reports that “burn bags” filled with thousands of documents dating back to the Trump-Russia probe were discovered in a room in FBI headquarters.

Posting on X Saturday, the director evoked his role as senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence during the first Trump term and wrote:

In 2017/18, I proved the Steele Dossier was fictitious intelligence, weaponized by corrupt FBI officials to deceive a federal judge and unlawfully spy on then presidential candidate Trump’s campaign — all paid for by his opponent.

He added, “The media called me a liar.”

Patel continued, “Now I’m the FBI Director: We just uncovered burn bags/room filled with hidden Russia Gate files, including the Durham annex, and declassified them. Once again, I released the prior FBI’s own documents and exposed the truth. The same media is calling me a liar again.”

Then came the challenge, with Patel writing, “Maybe this FBI will release more docs directly, from FBI HQ… so we can see who is lying — wouldn’t want to deprive the fake news of more bogus Pulitzers. And then…”

Fox News reported that one potentially explosive find is “the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham’s final report.” It would include the underlying intelligence in that probe.

The find is yet another in a series of document revelations that point to a hidden agenda aimed at sabotaging Trump’s first term in office.

As Breitbart News reported, documents released last month by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) revealed “overwhelming evidence” that Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration “manufactured and politicized intelligence” that created the “Russia hoax,” said director Tulsi Gabbard.

While legacy media have largely ignored the revelations, the materials cited by Patel are not going into their burn bags.

WATCH — Will the Obama Admin Get Away with This?:

Sources told Fox News that top intelligence and national security officials are now overseeing the declassification of the Durham annex. The materials will then be sent to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who will release the documents to the public.

Grassley has been seeking information connected to Durham’s probe for some time.

In 2019, then Attorney General William Barr initiated the Durham probe to explore potential misconduct by the FBI in its effort to tie the Trump campaign to Russia.

Durham concluded in his final report released in 2023 that the FBI relied on uncorroborated intelligence and lacked a sufficient basis to launch a full investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the United States’ Cold War adversary.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.