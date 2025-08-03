Trump: Drop in Drug Prices Will Be Key Factor to Help GOP Heading into Midterms

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania — President Donald Trump indicated that a drop in drug prices will be key to helping the GOP heading into midterms when asked if he had advice for Republicans up for reelection on Capitol Hill.

Trump spoke with reporters for about 12 minutes in Allentown before he boarded Air Force One, en route to Joint Base Andrews. When Breitbart News asked what advice he had for the Republicans on the Hill heading into midterms as they look to retain both chambers of Congress, Trump keyed in on drug prices.

“Well, one of the things they’re going to be talking about pretty soon are the tremendous drop in drug prices. You know, we’ve cut drug prices by 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 percent. I don’t mean 50 percent, I mean 1,400-1,500 percent, because we’re going Favored Nations,” he said.

“We want the same price as Europe gets. We want the same price as other country gets. And over the years, 25-30 years ago, it started where they were charging us much more,” he added.

Trump referenced letters he sent out to drug companies last week, demanding they charge the same prices in the American market that they do abroad.

“So I think that’s going to be a point. I don’t know how anybody could win an election if they’re on the other side of that issue,” he said.

“We’ll be dropping drug prices. It’ll start over the next two to three months, by 1,200, 1,300, and even 1,400 percent and 500 percent, but not just 50 percent or 25 percent, which normally would be a lot because the rest of the world pays much less for the identical drug,” he continued. “And we’re going to be paying the same thing. We’re going to have a Favored Nations. We will pay as low as the lowest nation in the world.”