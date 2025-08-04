A pair of migrants is accused of repeatedly raping and molesting a seven-year-old girl in Palm Beach County, Florida. One of the migrants is the girl’s father, while the other is the father’s roommate.

Late last week, the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested 26-year-old Josue David Mendez-Sales and 23-year-old Pablo Neftaly Cobon-Mendez — both migrants from Guatemala — for allegedly sexually abusing the girl on several occasions.

According to the allegations, Cobon-Mendez molested the girl “every day,” while the girl’s father, Mendez-Sales, is accused of raping her at least five times while he was intoxicated. Both men, police said, made confessions to them after their arrests.

Mendez-Sales, according to the allegations, also allegedly admitted to beating the girl with a belt, leaving bruises on her body.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote on X that Mendez-Sales and Cobon-Mendez may face the death penalty for their alleged crimes.

“These allegations are beyond horrific,” Uthmeier wrote. “Anyone who can commit such heinous crimes must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Based on these reports, I expect the State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit to seek the death penalty.”

Mendez-Sales is charged with five counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age and one count of child abuse without great bodily harm. Cobon-Mendez is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age.

If convicted, Mendez-Sales faces five mandatory life sentences and up to five additional years for child abuse. Cobon-Mendez, if convicted, faces two mandatory life sentences with the possibility of the death penalty.

Both migrants remain held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.