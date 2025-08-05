Trump: Biden-Harris Staffers Pushed Banks to ‘Destroy Trump,’ Debank Conservatives

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Biden-Harris pushed banks to “destroy” Trump and debank conservatives.

Trump spoke to CBNC as he is preparing an executive order to pressure banks not to deplatform conservatives or crypto companies.

During an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, he attacked JPMorganChase and Bank of America, explaining how they stopped serving him. He said that JPMorganChase gave him 20 days to move “hundreds of millions of dollars in cash.”

″[Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan] said, ‘We can’t do it,’” Trump said. “So I went to another one, another one, another one. I ended up going to small banks all over the place. I mean, I was putting $10 million here, $10 million there.”

“The banks discriminated against me very badly… they discriminate against many conservatives,” Trump said.

He added, “You know, banks are not afraid of anything but a regulator. Their regulators and their wives. They’re more afraid of their wives than the regulators.”

Trump then Biden-Harris administration staffers for pushing government regulators to debank and “destroy Trump.”

He explained:

I believe that Biden or Kamala — and I don’t think they’re smart enough to do it — but the people that are surrounding the beautiful Resolute Desk, you know, the high-IQ people that are radical left, I believe they told the Banking Commission — the banking regulators — do everything you can to destroy Trump, and that’s what they did.

“We don’t close accounts for political reasons,” a JPMorganChase spokeswoman said in a statement, “and we agree with President Trump that regulatory change is desperately needed. We commend the White House for addressing this issue and look forward to working with them to get this right.”

The spokeswoman continued that the bank supports fair access to banking and does not close accounts due to political or religious affiliation. It also backs reforming laws to stop future debanking as the industry has been working to identify solutions to stop future politicization of banking systems.

Trump has long called for the country’s largest banks to offer its services to conservatives without discrimination. He said early in his administration at the World Economic Forum, referring to Bank of America and JPMorganChase chief executive Jamie Dimon, “You and Jamie and everybody, I hope you’re going to open your banks to conservatives, because what you’re doing is wrong.”

Dimon has blamed federal regulators for pushing banks to deplatform “high-risk” individuals and businesses.

“But where Marc is right is all these examples where they put a lot of pressure on us and they tell us what is high-risk, and if we don’t debank someone and something goes wrong, we can pay hundreds of millions dollars of fines. So, a lot of banks are guessing, like, ‘We should get rid of these people because if we don’t get rid of them, we’ll be fined.’ And you’ve seen that over and over and over,” Dimon said.