Georgia’s former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who served as a Republican, has formally switched over to the Democrat side, asserting that his journey to the left started well before 2020.

“My journey to becoming a Democrat started well before Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election in Georgia,” Duncan said on social media, stating that his shift was “centered around my daily struggle to love my neighbor, as a Republican.”

Duncan — who served as lieutenant governor of the Peach State from 2019 until 2023 — linked to his op-ed in The Atlantic Journal-Constitution, where he explained that he felt he was unable to properly love his neighbor by being a Republican:

My time in elected office has taught me the most effective way to love your neighbor on a mass scale is through prudent public policy. Authoring the now $75 million rural hospital tax credit as a state representative and then later partnering with Democrats as lieutenant governor to successfully pass hate crimes legislation has helped give me that rewarding perspective.

He bashed Republican efforts to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse in current welfare programs, pointing to budget cuts of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the “program’s effectiveness to continue to help feed hungry kids at school through free and reduced cost meals.” He also pointed to other common leftist talking points, including Medicaid, gun control, and illegal immigration.

“Recent immigration policies have turned into a lesson on how not to love your neighbor,” he claimed, asserting that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations are akin to “military style raids on undocumented but law-abiding families for the sole purpose of creating a feeding frenzy on social media,” deeming them the “epitome of heartless, not to mention pointless.”

He made no mention of the fact that the vast majority of those arrested by ICE are the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens with rap sheets including crimes against children, rape, murder, and more.

Duncan then concluded that the solution is to “secure the border, identify and deport undocumented immigrants guilty of a felony and offer a pathway to citizenship to everyone else. Problem solved.”

“The list of reasons why I’m now a Democrat continues to grow,” he added. “Most importantly, my decision puts me in the best possible position each day to love my neighbor.”

This switch should come as no real surprise. Duncan openly supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election last year, even speaking at the Democratic National Convention.