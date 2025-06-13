DHS: Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers Arrested as Part of L.A. ICE Operations Despite Protests

Immigration officials arrested illegal aliens with criminal backgrounds including murder, pedophilia, and drug trafficking despite the riots in Los Angeles, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in another update this week.

Throughout the week, DHS has provided specific examples of the illegal immigrant criminals they are arresting as part of ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, particularly in L.A. — where the riots kicked off last weekend.

As Breitbart News has detailed, these criminal illegal aliens have backgrounds including but not limited to sexual battery, willful cruelty to a child, domestic violence, second degree murder, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, child molestation, and more. Details on these criminals and their associated crimes can be found here and here.

But there is more. In another press release, DHS highlighted more of the illegal immigrants arrested on June 9 and 10 as part of their operations in L.A.

One of the illegal aliens arrested is a man named Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, from Mexico. He has been deported before and has criminal conviction for both homicide and burglary.

Antonio Benitez-Ugarte also hails from Mexico and has been convicted of drug trafficking.

Alberto Morales-Mejia, another Mexican national, has criminal convictions for “manufacturing amphetamine.”

“He also has previous arrests for document fraud and possession of a weapon,” DHS noted.

Another illegal alien from Mexico arrested by ICE, Raul Teran-Guillen, has been arrested for human smuggling and money laundering in the past.

Jesus Romero-Retana, also from Mexico, has convictions for “threatening crime with intent to terrorize and battery.”

The illegals arrested were not just from Mexico. For instance, ICE arrested Mab Khleb, hailing from Cambodia, whose criminal history includes “conviction for transport of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, lewd action with a child, and battery,” per DHS.

Sang Louangprasert, an illegal immigrant from Laos, has a conviction for “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14” as well as “inflicting corporal injury, spouse or cohabitant.”

Carlos Alberto Escobar-Flores, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, has a conviction for grand theft. Jose Jimenez-Alvarado, also from Honduras, has a “felony conviction for two counts of theft.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized in another statement that these are the types of illegal aliens that Democrat leaders are essentially defending and fighting for.

“Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect,” she pointed out.

“How much longer will Governor Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass continue to prioritize these criminal illegal aliens over their own citizens? Secretary Noem has a message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE will continue to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens,” she added.