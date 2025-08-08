Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Putin in Alaska

President Donald Trump confirmed that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be meeting in Alaska next Friday.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s post comes as “multiple sources familiar with the matter” told CBS News that Trump and Putin were planning to meet in Alaska next week.

A “senior White House official” told the outlet that the planning for the meeting “is still fluid,” adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could possibly “end up being involved in some way.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Moscow had revealed it expected Trump and Putin would be meeting in-person to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. A top Kremlin aide issued a statement that a venue had been agreed on:

A venue for Trump-Putin talks has been agreed, top Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said in a statement on Thursday morning after what President Trump hailed as “highly productive” talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff previously traveled to Russia, where he met with Putin. The talks with Putin were reported to be “something of a last-bid attempt to find peace in Ukraine.”

Today’s talks are something of a last-bid attempt to find peace in Ukraine. American and Russian negotiators have been meeting all year and despite a lot of happy talk from Moscow, any meaningful progress has failed to materialise so far. This resistance to change from Russia had had a noticeable effect on U.S. President Trump, who has transitioned from initial optimism about the power of talk to being “pissed off” and threatening consequences.

In the aftermath of Witkoff’s meeting with Putin, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a statement with Breitbart News, expressing that Trump was “open to meeting” with both Putin and Zelensky.

“As President Trump said earlier today on TRUTH Social, great progress was made during Special Envoy Witkoff’s meeting with President Putin,” Leavitt said in her statement. “The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky.”