President Donald Trump announced Saturday he will nominate Tammy Bruce, currently the State Department’s spokeswoman, to serve as Deputy U.S. Representative to the United Nations with the rank of ambassador.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on August 9. “Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!”

Bruce was appointed State Department spokeswoman in January 2025, shortly before the start of Trump’s second term. Trump named her to the role in a Truth Social post on January 4, describing her as a “highly respected political analyst” and noting her earlier work in media and political commentary.

A political analyst, author, and former Fox News contributor, Bruce earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southern California. Earlier in her career, she was involved in liberal activism before becoming a prominent conservative voice in television and radio. She has conducted several interviews with Breitbart News and has previously commented on foreign policy topics, including China’s interest in Greenland’s infrastructure development.