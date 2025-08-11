Exclusive: ICE Arrests Illegal Aliens Convicted of Attempted Murder, Rape, Domestic Abuse over Weekend

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested what agency officials call “the worst of the worst” illegal aliens across the United States over the weekend, some of them convicted of attempted murder, rape, and domestic abuse, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

On August 9 and 10, ICE agents arrested dozens of illegal aliens, many with criminal convictions. ICE officials told Breitbart News the arrests are more reason why the agency is looking to recruit thousands more agents to help locate, arrest, and deport illegal aliens.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE was hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens that pose significant public safety threats,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Some of the dirtbags arrested over the weekend include rapists, attempted murderers, and violent abusers,” McLaughlin said. “If you are a patriotic American and are tired of seeing your community pillaged by illegal alien crime, apply to join ICE law enforcement and help us remove gang members, pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, and more violent thugs. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

Among those arrested by ICE agents over the weekend are 55-year-old Margarito Carmona-Ramos of Mexico, who was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Cook County, Illinois, as well as 45-year-old Angel Manuel Marquez-Guachichulca of Ecuador, who was convicted of rape in Dayton, Ohio.

Zavier Elizandro Madrid-Alvarado, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Honduras; Johan Orozco-Henao, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Colombia; and 40-year-old Maynor Garcia-Romero of Honduras were similarly arrested by ICE agents.

Madrid-Alvarado was convicted of assault of a family member in Houston, Texas, while Orozco-Henao was convicted of aggravated assault in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Garcia-Romero was convicted of domestic assault and battery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Adrian Flores-Jimenez, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, and Reynaldo Ventura-Cruz, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, were both arrested by ICE agents. Flores-Jimenez was convicted of hit-and-run causing injury in the sanctuary state of California, and Reynaldo Ventura-Cruz was convicted of drunk driving several times in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Also arrested by ICE agents were 40-year-old Pablo Rogel-Ortiz of Mexico, convicted for burglary of a vehicle in Austin, Texas; 61-year-old Zi Ming Lu of China, convicted for forging, counterfeiting trademarks, service marks, and copyrighted designs in Gwinnett County, Gerogia; and 41-year-old Jose Manuel Lopez-Arroyo of Mexico, convicted for shooting at inhabited dwelling or vehicle discharge of a firearm in San Fernando, California.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.