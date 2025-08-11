Mayor Muriel Bowser reportedly has no plan to issue a legal challenge against President Donald Trump’s order for federal law enforcement to take over Washington, DC.

MSNBC Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian reported on X that lawyers for Bowser did not believe they had any legal grounds to oppose the president’s recent order.

“The news out of the DC mayor’s press conference is that her lawyers apparently do not believe they have grounds to challenge President Trump’s declaration of a DC crime emergency. The city appears to be surrendering to a federal takeover of its police department,” wrote Dilanian.

As Breitbart News reported last week, President Trump ordered federal law enforcement officers to patrol the streets of Washington, DC, for the next seven days to crack down on violent crime. The federal presence will be led by the U.S. Park Police and will reportedly “include officers and agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, divisions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies,” per the Hill.

“The order came after a March executive order establishing the Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force ‘To ensure effective federal participation’ in the enforcement of immigration laws and redirecting resources to apprehend and deport migrants in Washington, as well as monitoring its sanctuary city status to comply with federal immigration laws,” noted the outlet.

The federal presence will be in marked units.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the president’s order “unsettling and unprecedented.”

“And while this action today is unsettling and unprecedented, I can’t say that — given some of the rhetoric of the past — that we’re totally surprised,” she said, adding that she will be “making sure that we have the judges that we need, including making sure that all federal parks are supported, not just with law enforcement, but with other clean and safe activities, and including making sure that our economy is supported by rational federal actions as it relates to the federal workforce.”

The D.C. police union publicly backed the president’s order.

“We stand with the President in recognizing that Washington, DC, cannot continue on this trajectory. Crime is out of control, and our officers are stretched beyond their limits,” said Gregg Pemberton, the chairman of the union, according to a statement shared by WUSA’s Spencer Allen.

“The federal intervention is a critical stopgap, but the MPD needs proper staffing and support to thrive,” he added. ‘This can only happen by repealing the disastrous policies that have driven out our best officers and hindered recruitment.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.