The Biden White House canceled the former president’s visit to the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) during a tour in a Philadelphia shipyard during his term due to the excessive amount of steps.

The FOIA request was made by the Protect the Public’s Trust. It revealed that in July 2023, Biden’s team opted to skip the visit to the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) because of “how many steps were involved to get on the ship.” This admission shows, again, that the Biden administration went great lengths to cover up the magnitude of former President Joe Biden’s physical and mental decline.

According to Fox News Digital:

The emails show that the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) was engaged in a major project at the Philadelphia shipyard at the time that Biden was planning to visit to tout offshore wind and clean energy jobs. A MARAD official emailed members of the Office of Secure Transportation, with the Department of Transportation cc’d, on July 17, 2023, that said, “No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the WH realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship. {True – lots of steps on grating}.”

The decision from the former president’s handlers came after Biden, then 80, took a huge fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony the month prior. The White House press pool reported at the time that Biden appeared to trip “on a black sandbag on the stage” but appeared “to be ok and continued to stand until the ceremony ended a few minutes later.”

And that tumble followed other instances of — at best, clumsiness — with several videos showing Biden tripping on the stairs leading to Air Force One as well as one of him falling off his bike.

It is now widely accepted that the Biden White House and Democrats were complicit in covering up the reality of Biden’s physical and mental stamina. This was put on full display in April after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso and struggled to concisely explain why she seemingly lied about Biden’s mental acuity — or lack thereof.

Last month, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called for members of the Biden administration to be subpoenaed to testify on Biden’s health — including former first lady Jill Biden.