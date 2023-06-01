Joe Biden Takes Huge Fall on Stage at Air Force Academy Graduation 

President Joe Biden took a huge fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday.

Video shows Biden, 80, start to walk quickly off center stage when he trips and stumbles, tumbling to his knees and nearly ending up on all fours.

Personnel quickly picked him up before he hobbled behind a barrier.

According to the White House pool report, he seemed to trip “on a black sandbag on the stage” but appeared “to be ok and continued to stand until the ceremony ended a few minutes later.”

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

In February, Biden released a physical assessment that found he suffers from neuropathy in his feet and atrial fibrillation, among other ailments. The White House refused to disclose to lawmakers if he took a cognitive test.

Published Monday, a Washington Post-backed focus group by the research firms Engagious and Sago offered terrible assessments from voters of Biden’s physical abilities and mental health during his stint as president of the United States.

Many of the swing state voters in the group called the 80-year-old president “too old” and speculated about if he has dementia.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, strong majorities of Americans have concerns about Biden’s “health and mental acuity,” including three in four Democrats, with 50 percent being either “very” or “somewhat” concerned and 26 percent being “slightly” concerned, a May poll found.

A majority of voters sampled by Quinnipiac polling this week also believe President Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term as president of the United States.

The tumble comes after Biden has tripped and fallen numerous times:

🚨 Joe Biden tripped up the stairs on Air Force One — AGAINpic.twitter.com/M4n7MmpEN3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 6, 2023

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

NOW – Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with Jill.pic.twitter.com/iULl1ieDGS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 18, 2022

