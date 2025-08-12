Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, current U.S. Ambassador to Israel, said that Americans might be surprised at the list of nations to join the Abraham Accords in the future.

Speaking with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak during the Breitbart Founders Club Roundtable, Huckabee said that the Middle East could be making big improvements in the coming years as more nations join the Abraham Accords.

“I’m going to say something that I think may surprise people,” said Huckabee. “I think it’s very, very possible that some of the next countries that could be in the Abraham Accords would be Syria and Lebanon, and maybe Saudi Arabia. I think it’s very possible that you’ll see some real surprises coming out of the Middle East.”

Huckabee said that this renaissance will likely result from the fruits that certain nations in the Middle East will benefit from if they normalize relations with Israel, citing the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Most of the countries, really, they know deep down they’re better off if they normalize their relations with Israel. The partnerships, for example, that the UAE created with Israel because of the Abraham accords — it’s one of the first nations that did it. I want to give them a standing ovation. … They took a chance. They were criticized and condemned for joining the Abraham Accords. They are a remarkable country, and they have a level of openness that you just don’t see hardly anywhere,” he said.

Huckabee went on to cite the multiple improvements that the UAE has made over the years, which Pollak agreed with.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.