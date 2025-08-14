Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks on 90th Anniversary of Social Security Act

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act on Thursday, August 14.
The president has repeatedly insisted that social security would not be cut by Republicans despite claims by Democrats.
“We’re going to save and totally cherish Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid,” Trump said in June prior to the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill. “We’re going to save it and make it stronger than ever before.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.