An illegal alien from Mexico has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Cincinnati, Ohio, for allegedly filming himself sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Victor Juarez, a 26-year-old illegal alien, was indicted this week for allegedly creating videos of himself sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on at least 13 instances in October and November of last year.

In addition to 13 counts of sexual exploitation of children, Juarez was charged with rape in February of this year in Hamilton County, Ohio. The federal charges against him will now override the local charges, prosecutors say.

Juarez now faces at least 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison per count of child sexual exploitation.

