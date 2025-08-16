Zelensky to Meet with Trump at White House on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday after Trump’s positive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Trump, who is looking to bring the Ukraine war to a close, took to Truth Social early Saturday morning to announce that he had spoken with Zelensky following the Putin summit in Alaska, and the understanding among all parties is that a peace deal, rather than a ceasefire, must be reached. He also revealed Zelensky is coming to Washington:

A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up. President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Trump said Friday that the meeting he and Putin shared was “extremely productive,” though a deal had not yet been reached.

“I will say that I believe we had a very productive meeting. There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say–a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite gotten there, but we’ve made some headway. So there’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said.

“We really made some great progress today. I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin, with Vladimir. We had many, many tough meetings and good meetings,” he went on to add. “We were interfered with by the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. It made it a little bit tougher to deal with, but he understood it.”