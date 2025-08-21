In just two years of his one-term presidency, President Joe Biden’s border policies helped welcome more than a million illegal aliens to the nation’s electoral swing states and, additionally, some 450,000 illegal aliens to Texas.

The latest Pew Research Center estimates specifically look at the rate at which Biden increased the illegal alien population in a two-year window — from 2021 to 2023.

Notably, the Biden administration packed swing states with more than a million illegal aliens during those two years, with likely many more resettling in such states from 2023 through 2024.

In particular, the swing state of Florida saw its illegal alien population grow by 700,000 in just two years under Biden, while Georgia’s illegal alien population grew by 100,000.

Pennsylvania and Michigan each added 80,000 illegal aliens to their resident populations in 2021 and 2022, as North Carolina added 100,000 illegal aliens and Ohio added 70,000.

Arizona, likewise, added 50,000 illegal aliens in two years under Biden, while Nevada and Wisconsin each absorbed 30,000 illegal aliens. Colorado, which has rapidly turned blue in the last decade, saw 40,000 illegal aliens added to its population in 2021 and 2022.

New Hampshire, which has a population of 1.4 million, added 5,000 illegal aliens in two years under Biden.

Significantly, the Biden administration oversaw a surge of illegal aliens to New Jersey, which election predictors say could become a swing state over the next 10 years, and Texas — a GOP stronghold that Democrats have long sought to flip to their side.

Texas alone was forced to absorb 450,000 illegal aliens in two years under Biden, while New Jersey saw an influx of 150,000 illegal aliens in the same period.

While the Pew Research Center estimates that the illegal alien population hit a record in 2023 under Biden, at more than 14 million, scholarly estimates from years prior suggest that the illegal alien population today is well above 22 million.

