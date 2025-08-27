President Donald Trump called for leftist billionaire and mega-donor George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, to be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act due to their financial support of violent protesters in the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Soros and “his group of psychopaths” of causing “great damage” to the United States. Trump added that his administration would not “allow these lunatics to rip apart America” any longer.

“George Soros, and his Wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE.”

According to the Department of Justices’s website, in October 1970 “the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 became law. Title IX of the Act is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Statute,” which seeks to eliminate “the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations.”

The DOJ site explains:

On October 15, 1970, the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 became law. Title IX of the Act is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Statute (18 U.S.C. §§ 1961-1968), commonly referred to as the “RICO” statute. The purpose of the RICO statute is “the elimination of the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations operating in interstate commerce.” S.Rep. No. 617, 91st Cong., 1st Sess. 76 (1969). However, the statute is sufficiently broad to encompass illegal activities relating to any enterprise affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

Breitbart News has reported that George and Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundations “partially funded” the organization behind a rally on Monday for accused MS-13 gang member and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Soros’s Open Society Foundations is reported to have “thrown millions” at the leftist-group CASA “to advocate for mass immigration.”

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported:

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were readying to take custody of Abrego Garcia on Monday, the far-left group CASA held a rally in support of the accused human smuggler — who has also been accused of MS-13 gang membership, domestic violence, and abuse of women. CASA’s Lydia Walther-Rodriguez translated at the rally for Abrego Garcia, who said he is a victim of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. As Breitbart News has long reported, Soros’s Open Society Foundations have thrown millions at CASA to advocate for mass immigration over the years. In 2023, the Open Society Foundations awarded CASA a $250,000 grant and CASA in Action, the group’s political action committee (PAC), with $1.6 million.

Another group, Human Rights First, which “joined two other organizations in suing the Trump administration on behalf of illegal aliens with final deportation orders,” has been reported as having financial ties to Soros’s network. Between 2016 and 2021, Soros’s Open Society Foundations “threw nearly $6.2 million” towards Human Rights First.

Additionally, since 2016, Soros has “funneled more than $15 million” to groups behind anti-Israel protests in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the New York Post reported in October 2023.

Soros’s Open Society Foundations reportedly gave $13.7 million through Tides Center, a leftist group that “sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified” Hamas’s attack on Israel, according to the outlet. The Tides Center also reportedly “gave $30,000 in 2020 to Desis Rising Up and Moving,” a group that was behind an anti-Israel protest in New York City’s Bryant Park.