The far-left organization behind a rally on Monday for illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garica, an accused MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, and domestic abuser, is partially funded by George and Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were readying to take custody of Abrego Garcia on Monday, the far-left group CASA held a rally in support of the accused human smuggler — who has also been accused of MS-13 gang membership, domestic violence, and abuse of women.

CASA’s Lydia Walther-Rodriguez translated at the rally for Abrego Garcia, who said he is a victim of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

As Breitbart News has long reported, Soros’s Open Society Foundations have thrown millions at CASA to advocate for mass immigration over the years. In 2023, the Open Society Foundations awarded CASA a $250,000 grant and CASA in Action, the group’s political action committee (PAC), with $1.6 million.

From 2018 to 2022, the Open Society Foundations gave CASA about 1.6 million in grant funding to carry out its far-left immigration advocacy.

Abrego Garica, who was returned to the United States from El Salvador after the Justice Department charged him with human smuggling, is now facing deportation to Uganda after he was released from federal custody.

