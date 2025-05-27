A group funded by Alexander and George Soros’s network of left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is behind a lawsuit that is now preventing President Donald Trump from deporting violent criminal illegal aliens to South Sudan.

In March, Human Rights First joined two other organizations in suing the Trump administration on behalf of illegal aliens with final deportation orders. The lawsuit claims that a directive from Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) permitting illegal aliens to be deported to countries that are not their home countries is unlawful.

Human Rights First, which is also behind a lawsuit to preserve former President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline for migrants, has deep financial ties to the Soros network — now run by Alex Soros, George Soros’s second-youngest son.

WATCH — White House: Trump Admin Will Continue to Deport Illegal Allien Murderers, Criminals Despite Democrat Hate:

From 2016 to 2021, the Soros network’s Open Society Foundations threw nearly $6.2 million into the coffers of Human Rights First. In 2021 alone the Open Society Foundations gave Human Rights First more than $2.3 million.

In April, Judge Brian Murphy, appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts by former President Joe Biden, issued a preliminary injunction blocking DHS from deporting illegal aliens to so-called third countries without giving them adequate notice beforehand.

Since then, the Trump administration has deported eight illegal aliens to South Sudan — all of whom had final deportation orders and whose violent crimes include murder, rape, child sex crimes, and burglary.

Murphy has ruled that DHS violated his prior preliminary injunction by deporting the illegal aliens to South Sudan and has ordered the administration to provide them with “credible fear interviews.”

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the eight illegal aliens have extensive rap sheets that include crimes against children, premeditated murder, kidnapping, and violent sexual assault.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.