Exclusive — Poll: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Jared Golden Faces Primary Problems in Maine

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) faces the challenges of his political career from both his right and his left.

The fourth-term congressman expects to face Republicans’ dream recruit in former two-term governor Paul LePage in 2026, perhaps the greatest threat thus far to his congressional career. But first, he must survive a possible threat just as great from his own party.

A polling memo obtained exclusively by Breitbart News reveals Golden’s emerging weakness from the left, revealing Golden trails primary challenger Matt Dunlap.

Breitbart News previously reported:

[Golden] has one primary challenger already, and Matt Dunlap, Maine’s former Secretary of State, is seriously considering challenging him in the primary as well. Democrat Leadership tried to intervene to stop Dunlap from entering in the race, but those efforts appear to have emboldened him.

But the new poll of likely Democrat voters obtained by Breitbart News reveals the degree of Golden’s vulnerability, showing Golden’s image has taken on water, and voters are open to a new Democrat to represent them in Maine, specifically Matt Dunlap.

The main takeaways, according to the memo:

Democratic primary voters are overwhelmingly frustrated with Golden for not standing up to Trump and MAGA Republicans, with 76% reporting that Golden is not doing enough.

Golden’s image is well under 50% and only +4 overall, sitting at 46% favorable and 42% unfavorable. Meanwhile, State Auditor Matt Dunlap is +20, at 31% favorable and 11% unfavorable.

Voters’ frustrations with Golden are evident on the Democratic primary ballot, as the four-term incumbent leads by an incredibly slim margin of 39% to 37%, with 25% of voters still undecided.

The polling memo concludes Golden’s years of flip-flopping on topics ranging from woke gender ideology to immigration policies and gun rights has damaged Golden’s image with the Democratic base, and Dunlap possesses a clear path to victory.

Golden’s approval rating dip comes as the congressman has also struggled to raise money from Maine donors, with 90% of individual contributions in Q1 and Q2 coming from outside the state. And as Breitbart News reported, two polls show Golden losing in a head-to-head matchup with LePage.

The data reveals Golden is facing the greatest threats of his political life, and threading the needle between his right and his left might prove impossible.

The survey was conducted August 11-12, 2025, among 388 likely Democratic primary voters in Maine’s Second Congressional District.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye