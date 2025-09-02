Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) revealed in a video message Tuesday that she will not seek another term in 2026, ending more than ten years in the Senate and a career in public service that has spanned the U.S. Army Reserves, the Iowa Army National Guard, and state and federal elected office.

“Serving as your United States senator is the privilege of a lifetime,” Ernst stated. “Now, as our family ages and grows, it’s my time to give back to them. After a tremendous amount of prayer and reflection, I will not be seeking re-election in 2026.”

A native of Red Oak, Iowa, Ernst rose from working on her family’s farm to serving as a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, including a deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She later served as Montgomery County auditor and as a state senator before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.

Ernst said she was proud of her record, pointing to efforts to cut government waste, protect the unborn, strengthen the military, support veterans, and stand with Iowa farmers and small businesses. “While this chapter of elected service will soon close, I will always find ways to best serve my community, state, and these great United States of America,” she remarked.

Iowa Republican leaders and national colleagues praised Ernst’s service. Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann credited her with “cutting government waste, stopping abuse of taxpayer dollars, protecting Iowa’s farms and small businesses, and passing Sarah’s Law.” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called Ernst “an outstanding senator, a patriot, and a trusted friend,” while Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) described her as “one of the most effective voices in our country for a strong military and robust foreign policy.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) highlighted Ernst’s story as “a powerful example of the American dream” and noted she and her husband, Matt, would soon announce how they plan to serve Iowa and support President Donald Trump’s agenda in the Senate. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird praised Ernst as a tireless advocate who fought to protect the unborn, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and strengthen national security, while Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) thanked Ernst for being “a friend, mentor, and fighter for Iowa.”

Throughout her Senate tenure, Ernst became known for her “make Washington squeal” campaign promise to expose waste and fraud in government. She founded the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) caucus and pushed legislation including Sarah’s Law, building on the Laken Riley Act, to require federal authorities to detain illegal aliens charged with serious crimes. Ernst also pressed to rescind billions in federal funding for projects she described as overbudget “boondoggles,” including California’s high-speed rail and the Postal Service’s electric vehicle program.

Her oversight efforts extended to uncovering billions of dollars in coronavirus aid fraud, federal misuse of government credit cards, and wasteful spending on international programs. In August, Ernst called for the Department of Transportation to reclaim $14 billion from delayed and overbudget rail projects.

First elected in 2014, Ernst made history as the first woman from Iowa elected to the U.S. Senate and the chamber’s first female combat veteran. She was reelected in 2020 and will complete her second term in January 2027.