A political dynasty may inherit Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) soon-to-be empty seat, with former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, mulling a run.

The 32-year-old Schlossberg told The New York Times that running for Nadler’s seat is “certainly a possibility.”

As Breitbart News reported, Nadler announced he would be retiring after three decades in Congress, saying that the fallout from Joe Biden’s presidency indicated the time has come for generational change within the Democrat Party.

“Nadler’s departure will open a rare Democratic primary contest in Manhattan, where his district stretches from Union Square through Central Park and includes major corporate headquarters, cultural landmarks, and some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country,” noted the report. “He acknowledged that numerous allies might run, but indicated he would not be directly involved in picking a successor.”

Schlossberg thanked Nadler for his career of public service after the Democrat announced his retirement.

“Thank you Rep Nadler for your years of service and leadership to our country and NYC — here’s to the legacy you leave and all the work ahead us !!” Schlossberg wrote in an Instagram post.

Initial rumors suggested that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton would run for Nadler’s seat, but her team officially denied those reports on Wednesday.

Jack Schlossberg has become notorious for his inappropriate behavior toward actress Cheryl Hines – the wife of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Schlossberg’s cousin once removed. For instance, this past March, Schlossberg, who has never met Hines, asked the actress for a “favor” in an Instagram post.

“I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles, and say sorry,” he said. “Can you do that for me?”

Schlossberg was reportedly referring to a 6-year-old unvaccinated girl in Texas who died of the measles.

Later, in July of this year, Schlossberg tweeted that Hines looked “super dehydrated,” adding that he never met her in person. His bizarre behavior then went even further when he reposted an anniversary message RFK Jr. made for Hines with the caption, “What does she let you do on your bday?”

Hines later told the Wall Street Journal that she has chosen to ignore him.

“[Schlossberg’s] behavior—I don’t even want to say anything, because anything I say, he’s going to think, he’s going to be … excited that someone’s talking about him,” she said.