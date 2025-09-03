President Trump claimed that the viral video of objects being thrown from the second floor of the White House was “probably AI-generated.”

The president made his claim about the footage being AI after an aide claimed it was authentic and caused by a contractor’s work.

“That’s probably AI-generated,” Trump said to a reporter in the Oval Office.

The president also said the windows could not be opened.

“Actually you can’t open the windows. You know why? They’re all heavily armored and bulletproof,” he said. “I know every window up there. The last place I’d be doing it is that [sic], because there’s cameras all over the place, right, including yours.”

The president added that his wife even once complained about the lack of natural ventilation in the White House.

“She said, ‘I’d love to have a little fresh air come in.’ But you can’t. They’re bulletproof, number one. They’re sealed. And number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds. You have to be pretty strong to open them up,” he said.

While Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy attempted to show Trump the footage on his smartphone, an aide of the president said the window may have been opened as part of a renovation project in Lincoln’s Bedroom. Trump did not agree.

“Yeah, those windows are sealed. Those windows are all — they’re all sealed. You can’t open them,” Trump said. “One of the problems we have with AI, it’s both good and bad. If something happens really bad, just blame AI. But also they create things. You know, it works both ways. If something happens that’s really bad, maybe I’ll have to just blame AI.”

“I see so many phony things. I saw something as I was growing up, from the time I was a baby until now. I said, ‘Who did that?’ It was AI generated. So it’s a little bit scary to be honest with you, but those windows are all very heavily sealed,” he added.

According to the New York Post, an aide “verified the footage,” adding that the dumping stemmed from “a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the president was gone.”

“The video appeared to be filmed from the rooftop of the nearby Hotel Washington or a neighboring building,” noted the NY Post. “It wasn’t immediately clear what the objects were or why they were being thrown through the window.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.