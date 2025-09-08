JCN Poll: Small Businesses Taking Advantage of Trump Tax Cuts; Opening New Locations, Hiring, Raising Wages

Job Creators Network, America’s largest small business advocacy group, released fresh polling data this week showing that mere months after President Donald Trump signed the Republican-led One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, “a full 42% of American small businesses plan to raise employee wages/benefits as a result of their tax cut savings, and 91% plan to raise wages/benefits, expand, hire, or reinvest in their communities,” the group said.

The national poll, conducted by Scott Rasmussen and John McLaughlin, which surveyed 400 small business owners from August 1st to the 20th, says 88 percent of small businesses plan to take advantage of the tax cuts passed as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Job Creators Network is highlighting entrepreneurs from across the country sharing stories of how the tax cuts and investment act is already a big boon to their respective businesses.

The group is touting the following success stories:

Carlos Gazitua, who owns Miami-based Sergio’s Restaurants, is opening two new locations and hiring 100 workers over the next year.

Nicole Wolter, owner of HM Manufacturing in Illinois, is investing $645,000 in new machines and hiring five new team members.

“America’s small business community is clearly a big winner following the passage of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Elaine Parker, President of the Job Creators Network Foundation, said in a statement. “The polling proves that tax cuts are already incentivizing job creation and expansion among small businesses, which will help to drive economic opportunity in communities across the country. It’s clear that the tax cuts are working.”

The poll also shows small business owner sentiment surging in terms of the direction of the U.S. economy, the current climate for small businesses, the direction of climate for small businesses. It also asks respondents if they are optimistic or pessimistic that President Trump and his administration will help small businesses.

Respondents were also asked which specific tax incentives in the new law they are taking advantage of, ranging from the permanent 20 percent tax deduction, expensing for equipment, permanent lower rates, expand interest deduction, and expensing for research.

Vice President JD Vance has spent the last several weeks promoting President Trump’s signature second term initiative, touting the law’s investments in immigration enforcement, law enforcement, and support for manufacturers.

Read the polling details here.

