Analysis: 66% of Illegals Arrested by ICE Have Criminal Records

The majority of illegal aliens arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), since President Donald Trump took office in late January, have prior criminal convictions or charges against them, new analysis finds.

The analysis by Andrew Arthur at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) comes as reports have circulated among the establishment media that most illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents since Trump took office have clean records.

In actuality, Arthur finds, of the illegal aliens in ICE custody who were arrested throughout the interior of the United States, 35.7 percent, or about 16,600, have criminal convictions, while 30.5 percent, or about 14,200, have pending criminal charges against them.

Only about 34 percent of illegal aliens in ICE custody, who were arrested in the U.S. interior, have no criminal record besides immigration violations.

Similarly, Arthur notes that a majority of deportations under Trump thus far have involved illegal aliens with convictions and pending criminal charges.

“… of those Trump-era ICE removals of aliens from its custody, 41.4 percent (58,430) had criminal convictions, 25 percent had pending criminal charges (35,299), and 33.5 percent (47,195) were ‘other immigration violators,'” Arthur writes.

“Again, roughly two-thirds of the aliens removed by ICE after ICE detention under Trump II had criminal histories,” he continues. “Those aren’t all the aliens removed under Trump, either, as others received removal orders while in criminal proceedings and were simply transported out for removal.”

