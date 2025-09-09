White House: Senate Defense Bill ‘Thwarts’ Trump’s Ability to End War in Ukraine, Control Migration

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released the Trump administration’s statement on the Senate version of a must-pass defense authorization bill, stating it thwarts President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct diplomacy and rein in immigration.

The OMB sent the Statement on Administration Policy (SAP), which was obtained by Breitbart News, to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, about the Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2026. The letter states that the Trump administration has three priorities with the Department of War: “re-establish deterrence, rebuild the military, and revive the warrior ethos.”

Both chambers of Congress are working to advance their versions of the NDAA. The Senate last week set up voting to advance the legislation, while the House Rules Committee met Monday to discuss moving its version through Congress’s lower chamber. Congressional defense leaders hope to find a compromise bill that can be crafted before Thanksgiving.

The Trump administration’s SAP articulates the president’s view on the current status of the bill and outlines changes it wishes to see to the bill.

The SAP argues that the bill, as currently written, “adheres to a status quo that has been used against the Administration in the past authorizing an increase in discretionary appropriations for defense”:

The Administration is pursuing flexible and efficient investment in capabilities designed for manufacturability, unmanned platforms, incorporation of artificial intelligence, and use of advanced manufacturing techniques, many of which will come at lower costs. While the bill makes strides in certain areas, there is still more work to be done to ensure it does not tie the hands of the Administration to implement the President’s reforms at the Pentagon.

While the Trump administration letter praises the bill for making strides, it noted that there are many provisions that may hamstring the president’s authority to carry out his electoral mandate to conduct diplomacy and crack down on immigration.

The Administration “strongly objects” to provisions in the bill that would extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and authorize additional funding to Ukraine:

Similarly, the Administration objects to section 1224, which requires the creation of a depot-level maintenance plan in conjunction with the Ukrainian government. Furthermore, the Administration strongly objects to section 1228, which usurps the Administration’s authority to dictate the terms of its intelligence support to the Ukrainian government. These four provisions do not advance the Administration’s objective to end the conflict in Ukraine. The Administration looks forward to working towards legislation that aligns with the Administration’s goals of advancing a peaceful resolution and working with European allies to take responsibility for the continent’s security, including accountability for aid and defense necessary to fully secure Ukraine’s future.[Emphasis added]

President Trump has worked to end the war in Ukraine; in August, he hosted a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The White House opposes section 1217, which would prohibit Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth from using funds to reduce or consolidate bases located in Syria. The Trump administration said that this raises “serious constitutional concerns,” as it would bar the president from discharging his duties as Commander in Chief. The Trump administration has sought to reduce its military presence in Syria.

The SAP also opposes sections 1205 and 1235, which would require the Secretary of Defense to consult with the Secretary of State before he engages in foreign policy diplomacy.

The administration opposes section 1033 of the bill, believing it would hinder the Department’s ability to control immigration:

The Administration strongly opposes the proposed insertion of subsection (i), section 1033, Rule of Construction Regarding Use of Authority for Immigration Enforcement. This would hinder the Administration’s ability to provide detention support to the Department of Homeland Security. The Department of War currently makes a general determination in reliance on representations made by the supported law enforcement agency about this nexus for those transferred to such facilities. Requiring individual level, “independent” verification by the Secretary of War would hinder the President’s execution of statutory authorities to remove illegal aliens from the United States. It could also raise constitutional concerns because the President has important foreign relations responsibilities, including managing matters related to terrorism and immigration. [Emphasis added]

Regarding the administration’s “constitutional concerns” for the NDAA, the SAP stated:

As detailed above, multiple provisions in this bill raise serious constitutional concerns. They include: Constraining the discretion and oversight of the President over the Armed Forces and immigration policy, constraining the President’s agenda in diplomacy and foreign affairs, interfering with the President’s control over classified information, attempting to restrict the exercise of the executive power of the President or his officers, and controlling the structure and makeup of the Executive Branch.

The letter added, “The Administration looks forward to working with the Congress to resolve these and other issues as this legislation advances.”

Read the entire OMB statement:

SAP s2296 Senate Ndaa 9.9.25 by Breitbart News

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.