Exclusive–Over 100 Small Businesses Visit White House to Thank Trump

Representatives from 100 small businesses visited the White House on Wednesday to thank President Donald Trump for delivering on his promises, Breitbart News has learned.

Representatives of small businesses located in 33 states visited the White House to express their gratitude and for talks on how the administration is working to help small businesses, a White House official told Breitbart News.

Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, delivered remarks regarding the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the ways in which it benefits small businesses, including a focus on tax cuts and deregulation. Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler spoke on the administration’s efforts to support small businesses.

A recruiting company, a small pharmaceutical company, and small manufacturers were among the companies represented.

In a statement provided to Breitbart News. Timothy Opsitnick of TCDI in Greensboro, North Carolina, said business leaders were grateful for the chance to listen to Loeffler and Hassett and thank the administration.

“We are so grateful to come to the White House today to hear from leaders in the Trump Administration, and also express our thanks for President Trump and his Cabinet’s work to protect our small businesses,” he said. “Early this year we wrote a letter to President Trump asking for protection from a costly and dangerous regulatory overreach called the CTA, and within a matter of weeks, the Administration acted to save small business. When small business calls, the Trump Administration listens.”

Robert Reish of the Caveat Insitute & The Office Toolbox based in Surprise, Arizona, said Trump and his team have worked “overtime for entrepreneurs and small businesses like mine across the nation.”

“He has renewed focus on and empowered the Small Business Administration (SBA), including appointing a Chief Counsel for Advocacy for the first time in nearly a decade,” he added. “Moreover – this nomination broke records as the earliest nomination of a Chief Counsel in history.”

Cytnhia Kay of CK & CO in Grand Rapids, Michigan, lauded Trump’s One Big Beautiful Big Act, adding it saved business owners from a substantial tax increase.

Every year the National Small Business Association (NSBA) comes to Washington to share with lawmakers what Main Street businesses need. This year the most important thing we are here to do is thank President Trump and Congressional leaders for saving us from what would have been the largest tax increase in my lifetime,” she said.

“This has made an immediate difference to me and my bottom line, and will have a significant impact on our strategic planning for the next year,” Kay added.