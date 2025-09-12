President Trump Says Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody: ‘High Degree of Certainty’

President Donald Trump revealed Friday morning “with a high degree of certainty” the Charlie Kirk assassination suspect now in police custody.
Federal investigators and state officials hours earlier had released images and a video of the person they believe is responsible, as Breitbart News reported.
RELATED — Let’s Find Him
Free speech advocate Kirk was gunned down as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem.
AP reports the president made his claim on television, stating “With a high degree of certainty, we have him.”
Trump was speaking in a live interview on Fox News Channel.
Trump said a minister who is also involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect to authorities.
“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.
More to come…
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.