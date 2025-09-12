President Trump Says Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody: ‘High Degree of Certainty’

President Donald Trump revealed Friday morning “with a high degree of certainty” the Charlie Kirk assassination suspect now in police custody.

Federal investigators and state officials hours earlier had released images and a video of the person they believe is responsible, as Breitbart News reported.

Free speech advocate Kirk was gunned down as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem.

AP reports the president made his claim on television, stating “With a high degree of certainty, we have him.”

Trump was speaking in a live interview on Fox News Channel.

Trump said a minister who is also involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect to authorities.

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.

More to come…