FBI Releases Additional Photos of ‘Person of Interest’ in Charlie Kirk Assassination

On Thursday night, the FBI office in Salt Lake City released more photos of the “person of interest” they seek in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The photos:

Earlier Thursday, the FBI office in Salt Lake City released two photos, making clear they were seeking “the public’s help.”

Thursday morning, Breitbart News reported that Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Beau Mason spoke at a press conference and said the shooter “appears to be of college age.”

He stressed that authorities “worked through the night” and were able to find photos and videos of the suspect on various cameras.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information “leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.