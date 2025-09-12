A Seattle City Council candidate is taking a stand for free speech because Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday, inspired her.

During a vigil honoring Kirk on Wednesday evening, Rachel Savage called his death a “horrific tragedy” adding he was “an American who wasn’t afraid to speak freely.”

“Is this intimidation, is this political assassination gonna stop us in Seattle from speaking freely? No!” She then asked the crowd if they were going to let the leftist media “call us names and try to intimidate us, call us fascists, call us all the names in the book? No! The political intimidation ends in Seattle today. I have to tell you, Charlie Kirk inspired me, he was one of the people that inspired me to run for office and take this risk,” Savage continued:

“I am sick of my city being eaten alive by lack of law enforcement, by the fentanyl epidemic that our leaders will do nothing about, the lack of compassion for the severely mentally ill,” she stated. “And what I learned from Charlie Kirk is we’re still in America, which means we can speak our mind and debate. We can debate ideas. We can let the best idea win.”

Savage also said she was a “walk away” from the Democrat Party, which she characterized as intolerant, hateful, and violent.

“In the midst of this tragedy, let’s keep Charlie Kirk alive,” she concluded.

Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His alleged assassin was later found and identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, per Breitbart News.

In a video posted hours before Kirk was murdered, Savage said her opponent “chickened out” of a debate they were supposed to have and emphasized the importance of debate, as the Turning Point USA founder always demonstrated.

Savage posted a video on Tuesday of President Donald Trump talking about rampant crime in Democrat-run cities.

She wrote in the caption, “Why did I leave the Democrats? Democrat Mayor Durkan bought 5 new buildings and moved 500 active addicts and criminals into free apartments in my Capitol Hill neighborhood in 2021. The Democrats are the cause of the violence and the deaths in Seattle. Vote Savage.”

In a statement following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, his organization declared he was “America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored,” per Breitbart News.