Alleged Kirk Assassin in Custody, Identified as 22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson

The alleged Charlie Kirk assassin now in custody is identified as a 22-year-old Utah resident named Tyler Robinson, according to NBC News.

President Donald Trump indicated “someone very close” to the suspect turned him in.

On Thursday morning, Breitbart News reported that Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Beau Mason spoke at a press conference and said the shooter “appears to be of college age.” Now a 22-year-old is in custody.

Breitbart News noted that a CNN report indicated the suspect was taken into custody after confessing to his father.

Charlie Kirk was shot and fatally wounded about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday while speaking to around 3,000 people at Utah Valley University.

