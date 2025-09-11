Turning Point USA released a statement on Thursday, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, declaring its founder “America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored.”

“Every one of us at Turning Point USA is crushed and devastated by the hateful murder of our founder and guiding light, Charlie Kirk. All of us have lost a leader, a mentor, and a friend,” the organization began in its statement.

“Above all, our hearts are with Erika and their two children,” Turning Point USA continued. “Charlie was the ideal husband and the perfect father.”

“Above all else, we ask you to pray for the Kirks after the incomprehensible loss they have suffered,” the organization added.

Turning Point USA went on to say, “More than anyone, Charlie believed in the power of argument and good-faith debate to find the truth and guide people towards, if not agreement, then at least mutual understanding.”

“Charlie was no stranger to threats. He received thousands throughout his life. But he always prioritized reaching as many young Americans as possible over his own personal safety,” the statement read.

“Now, Charlie has become America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored,” Turning Point USA declared.

The organization’s statement continued:

In his thirty-one years, Charlie lived more than any of us will in a hundred. He had an overwhelming passion for life and a deep belief in his power as an individual to make a difference. With the spirit of a pioneer, Charlie launched Turning Point out of his parents’ garage as an 18-year-old with no money, no name recognition, only a dream. His energy and drive were awe-inspiring, without equal, and deeply infectious. Charlie refused to squander a single day of his life. He was a natural builder and problem solver, who loved a challenge and saw every setback as a chance to learn, grow, pray, and try again. He was fundamentally decent, always eager to make new friends and allies, and to support and defend the ones he had already made. His values were timeless American ones: Honesty, forthrightness, duty, loyalty, and fair play.

“Charlie loved America, its people, its Constitution, its freedom, and the limitless good all of them have done for the world. But above all, Charlie lived every day with an overflowing love of the Christ he knew he would one day get to see,” Turning Point USA said.

“When asked, Charlie said that above all he wished to be remembered for his faith,” Kirk’s organization pointed out. “Far more than any political victory, Charlie wanted to see a spiritual revival among America’s youth.”

Watch Below:

“He wanted a nation of happy, thriving families who loved God and each other,” Turning Point USA said of Kirk.

The organization added that at Kirk’s “final public speech, just days before his murder,” he “witnessed to Christ to an audience of non-believers.”

“Even in his very last moments, Charlie was professing the Gospel,” Turning Point USA revealed, adding, “He ran his race well all the way to the end. Now, he goes to his heavenly reward.”

“Although Charlie is gone, his legacy will endure,” the statement asserted. “He shall not grow old; age shall not weary him. For all time, he will remain the brave young man who inspired tens of millions of Americans to better themselves and take action to better America.”

Turning Point USA concluded, declaring, “All of us will miss Charlie. None of us will ever forget him.”

As Breitbart News reported, Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in an apparent political assassination.

On Thursday morning, the FBI Office in Salt Lake City released photos of a “person of interest” in connection with Kirk’s assassination and asked for “the public’s help.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.