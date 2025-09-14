Exclusive — Nate Morris: ‘We Do Not Have a Choice; We Have to Win’ in Kentucky for Charlie Kirk

Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said, “we do not have a choice; we have to win” for Charlie Kirk by electing a pro-America First candidate in the open Kentucky Senate seat.

Nate Morris spoke with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, and Boyle noted that Morris was the last candidate Turning Points USA founder Kirk endorsed, and he even hosted a campaign rally with Morris in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, this year.

“We got to honor his legacy,” Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday.

He added, “We knew that if we couldn’t get an outsider — we couldn’t get an America First-er — we were going to get more of Mitch. And Charlie knew this better than anyone.”

“We do not have a choice; we have to win for Charlie,” Morris said.

He remarked, “We are in this to win for the America First movement.”

Morris aims to replace the outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and represent the America First movement in Congress’s upper chamber. He faces off against Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former state attorney general Daniel Cameron, both of whom are pro-McConnell.

He said that the “radical left has blood on their hands” with the killing of Kirk and that their extreme messages have normalized violence in the country.

Morris said, “We are taking his cause, his mantle. It’s a fundamental aspect of his campaign and we are determined that his legacy lives on here in Kentucky and what we’re going to do around the United States when we’re elected.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.