Pelosi Raises Cash for Redistricting in California — While Fire Victims Suffer

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is leading the fundraising effort for Democrats’ effort to create new gerrymandered districts in California — while fire victims struggle to find money to rebuild their homes.

Pelosi, now 85, is described by the New York Times as a secret driver force Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort — giving advice to him and handing him her telephone to close deals with top Democratic Party donors.

Neither Pelosi nor Newsom has shown such alacrity in raising money for tens of thousands of fire victims in California, many of whom may be forced to sell their lots instead of rebuilding because of a lack of cash.

The New York Times reported: