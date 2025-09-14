Pritzker, Newsom Promoted Trump Death Jokes Before Kirk Assassination

Blue-state governors Gavin Newsom of California and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois both promoted the leftist meme that President Donald Trump was dead — just days before the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk.

The meme was gleefully spread by left-wing trolls on social media when President Trump took a break from the limelight on Labor Day weekend. Trump later dismissed the rumors when he spoke to reporters.

Despite the fact that Trump had survived two assassination attempts a year before — and survived a bullet that grazed his ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year — Newsom and Pritzker boosted the meme.

Pritzker dared Trump to show “proof of life” while opposing Trump’s proposal to send the National Guard to Chicago to fight crime.

Newsom took to Instagram to mock Trump with the country song “I’m a Survivor.”

The Mint noted: “California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has jumped on the viral “Trump is Dead” hashtag, continuing his social media feud with US President Donald Trump.”

Chicago-based commentator John Kass wrote Sunday that “the assassination culture of the Democrat left” had killed Trump, urging people to vote accordingly.

