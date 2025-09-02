President Donald Trump addressed rumors about his death what were spread over the weekend, pointing out that former President Joe Biden would go “months” without doing news conferences.

When asked by Fox News’s Peter Doocy on Tuesday how Trump found out about his death over the weekend, if he saw that, Trump said he had not. Trump continued to note that while he took “two days” off from doing news conferences, Biden would go months without doing press conferences.

Doocy’s question came as leftists spread baseless rumors that Trump was “dead” over social media.

“How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?” Doocy asked. “Did you see that?”

“No,” Trump answered.

“People didn’t see you for a couple of days — 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning about your demise,” Doocy added.

“Really?” Trump said, adding that he hadn’t seen that.

“I have heard, it’s sort of crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences — all successful, they went very well, like this is going very well,” Trump added. “And then, I didn’t do any for two days, and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him.’ Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see them, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape.”

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump trolled leftists who questioned his whereabouts and spread rumors of his death, pointing out that he has “never felt better.”

Reagan Reese, the White House correspondent for the Daily Caller, addressed the rumors of Trump’s demise by revealing that she had been “with the president” on Friday afternoon and had “interviewed him for an hour.”

Breitbart News reported in March 2021, that it had been 40 days since Biden had been inaugurated, and that he had yet to hold a “solo press conference.”

In October 2021, the Republican National Committee’s research team stated that Biden had not “held a press conference since July 15.”