Trump Rebukes ‘Disguting Person’ Ilhan Omar for Charlie Kirk Rhetoric

President Donald Trump admonished Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as “a disgusting person” who deserves to lose her committee assignments after she shared a video on social media in which Charlie Kirk is called a “reprehensible human being.”

Trump rebuked Omar in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon after Real America’s Voice White House Correspondent Brian Glenn asked for his reaction to the situation.

“Ilhan Omar, after his assassination, called Charlie Kirk a reprehensible human. Should she be stripped of her committee assignments?” Glenn asked.

“I would… I think she’s a disgraceful person. You know, I think she’s a disgraceful person, a loser,” Trump said, adding it’s “hard to believe” how Omar has been voted into office and that she is “a disgusting person.”

In the days after Kirk’s assassination, Omar shared a video in which the narrator greatly disparaged Kirk and whined about Democrats who commended him as a symbol of free speech.

“I’m seeing all these heartfelt statements coming from Democratic politicians and celebrities applauding Kirk as some bastion of free speech and debate. Kirk was a reprehensible human being,” the narrator says.

The text of the post accompanying the video that Omar retweeted reads, “Every motherfucking thing this gentleman said.”

In an interview with Zeteo on Thursday, Omar said it was “mortifying” to learn of Kirk’s passing but added those who said Kirk wanted to engage in civil debate “are full of shit.”

“It was really mortifying to hear the news, to see the video. All I could think about was his wife, his children. That image is going to live forever,” she said in one comment.

“There are a lot of people who are out there talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate,” Omar said at another point. “These people are full of shit, and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Rages over October 7 Atrocity Footage Being Played Outside of UCLA Anti-Israel Encampment

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) has introduced a resolution to revoke Omar’s committee assignments, as Fox News reported Monday.

“Disparaging Charlie Kirk’s legacy, a God-fearing, honorable man, for boldly sharing his conservative beliefs is disgusting. The radical left has normalized meeting free speech with violence, and it must stop,” he told the outlet.

“No one who justifies the assassination of someone with different political views than them deserves to sit on a committee, and Ilhan Omar openly used language that incites violence toward her political opponents. Committees are for serious lawmakers, not hate-spewing politicians,” he added.