Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 852: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons on Trump’s Illegal Immigration Crackdown

Todd Lyons, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the Trump administration’s latest moves to crack down on illegal immigration.

Also in today’s episode, Slater breaks down the mainstream media’s attempts to spin the assassination of Charlie Kirk to fit their own nefarious narratives.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.