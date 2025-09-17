The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency announced on Wednesday that they have partnered with 1,000 state and local law enforcement agencies, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

DHS and ICE have struck more than 1,000 287(g) program agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies. The 287(g) gives states and local law enforcement agencies the tools and authority to arrest the worst aspects of society, including murderers, gang members, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists, from American communities.

Under DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, 287(g) partnerships have skyrocketed, growing from 135 agreements to 1,001 agreements across 40 states.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said in a statement:

ICE is not only supercharging our hiring, we are also multiplying partnerships with state and local law enforcement to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, gang members, rapists, terrorists, and pedophiles from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE launched a new reimbursement program for state and local law enforcement who partner with DHS to make America safe again. We encourage all state and local law enforcement agencies to sign a 287(g) agreement now. By joining forces with ICE, you’re not just gaining access to these unprecedented reimbursement opportunities — you’re becoming part of a national effort to ensure the safety of every American family.

These historic partnerships serve as a “force multiplier” to help federal agencies find, arrest, and deport illegal aliens.

Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, law enforcement agencies participating in the 287(g) program will receive reimbursement opportunities, which include:

ICE will fully reimburse agencies for the annual salary and benefits of each eligible trained 287(g) officer, including overtime coverage up to 25 percent of the officer’s annual salary

Law enforcement agencies will be eligible for quarterly monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens provided by ICE

Breitbart News has catalogued how President Joe Biden’s DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, worked to dismantle the 287(g) program while limiting detention space.

Mayorkas has claimed that the 287(g) program had a history of “pernicious practices” and widespread “abuses.”

DHS is encouraging all state and local law enforcement agencies to sign a 287(g) to help find and arrest illegal aliens.