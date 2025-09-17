Exclusive—RNC Chairman Joe Gruters: Remembering Charlie Kirk, a Conservative Patriot

An assassin cut short the life of Charlie Kirk, a dedicated patriot, leader, and – above all – a father and a husband. I am heartbroken for his wife, children, loved ones, and millions of people across the country who – like me – are mourning the loss of a giant of the conservative movement.

Charlie was a great man who accomplished more in just 31 years than virtually any political thinker or organizer I know. He inspired millions of people by promoting the values that we hold most dear in this country. He was an advocate for freedom of speech and always allowed those with different opinions be heard. He used his platform to invite healthy political discussion and encourage younger Americans to get in politics. And he did all of it peacefully and with a love and genuine concern for those he debated.

As the chairman of the Republican Party, I have heard from countless young conservatives who say that Charlie and Turning Point USA – the group he founded – are the reason they are in politics. Like me, they were inspired at the sight of a young man who boldly and clearly gave voice to conservative values and policies, no matter how hostile the crowd or opponent.

Without fear, Charlie stood for the principles this country was founded on: freedom of speech, liberty, justice, and faith. This disgusting attack was not just on the man, but on the values he held dear, the ones he fought for, and the ones he ultimately died for.

As President Trump said, Charlie was “a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” and he’s absolutely correct. Charlie’s impact on the youth of America helped win back the White House in 2024 and undoubtedly pushed Republicans in the House and the Senate over the line, allowing for GOP majorities in both chambers.

His dedication to educating college students on conservative values and helping candidates across the country register will have a lasting impact on future elections. The movement he started will continue to spread and support the ideals of our founders and great conservative leaders.

Charlie’s political legacy reached groups of voters conservatives and Republicans had not reached before, and motivating millions to be a part of something bigger than themselves. His impact will be felt for generations to come. We could never have thanked him enough.

Rest in peace, Charlie.

Joe Gruters is the chairman of the Republican National Committee.