Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano declared Friday that raising the Social Security retirement age is “not under consideration” and that he and President Donald Trump are committed to protecting the program.

“Let me be clear: President Trump and I will always protect, and never cut, Social Security. That’s why we have made many vital reforms, such as cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from the program, to ensure the solvency of Social Security for future generations of Americans,” Bisignano said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Raising the retirement age is not under consideration,” he emphasized.

Bisignano’s commitment to maintaining the retirement age comes a day after he told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria that “everything will be considered” when she asked about potentially raising the retirement age.

The interview came as projections predict Social Security’s two main trust funds will become insolvent in 2034, Fox News noted.

Bisignano told Bartiromo he does not expect insolvency by 2033, adding the administration would work with Congress to “protect and preserve forever” Social Security.

The Social Security Administration under Trump and Bisignano has made progress on a number of fronts since the second Trump administration commenced in January.

In one accomplishment, eligible beneficiaries have received more than 3.1 million payments totaling $17 billion five months ahead of schedule through the Social Security Fairness Act, per a White House official.

A key area of progress has been reductions in wait times for various SSA services. The SAA 800 hotline has drastically reduced wait times, which have dropped to an average of five minutes, down from 30 minutes in 2024, according to a White House official. At the same time, field office wait times are down to 22 minutes, marking a 37 percent reduction since last year.

Additionally, Amazon Web Services has been integrated into field office phone systems, and the technology can handle 30 percent of calls.

SSA has been successful in growing its online account users as well on the My Social Security portal. It now has 97 million account holders, per a White House official, up from the 75 million announced earlier this month. My Social Security handled some 500 million transactions thus far in 2025.