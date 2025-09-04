Trump Touts Strengthening of Social Security Administration

President Donald Trump is touting a range of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) accomplishments that have strengthened the SSA as a whole since his return to office.

Trump shared a document on Wednesday night on Truth Social laying out numerous ways the SSA has improved, particularly on the efficiency front. For one, the Trump administration enabled full access to the Social Security online portal, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, beginning earlier this Summer.

When Trump assumed office, the portal was scheduled to be offline 29 hours a week, per the document. In the first three weeks after the enhancement, the portal saw an influx of an additional half a million visitors.

While website operations have been improved, the Trump administration has made call and field office SSA services substantially more efficient. In July, call wait times had dwindled a whopping 73 percent despite serving twice as many customers, per the sheet.

WATCH — Hundreds of Thousands of Illegals Were on Social Security:

“SSA drove down the average speed of answer on the national 800 number from 27.6 minutes last fiscal year to an average of 7.5 minutes in July, or a 73 percent improvement. SSA achieved this result while serving twice as many customers on average each day this fiscal year compared to the prior year,” it reads, also noting that call abandonment times dropped by 35 percent in July 2025 compared to July 2024.

“Rapid development of new telephone technology to SSA offices nationwide made this dramatic improvement possible. The technology enables 90 percent of calls handled to be served via automated self-service options or convenient callbacks, minimizing caller wait times,” it adds.

Field office wait times have plummeted 30 percent.

“SSA lowered the average wait time in field offices from about 30 minutes last year to just over 20 minutes so far this year, or a nearly 30 percent reduction. This improvement was driven by a business process change and technological innovation,” the document notes.

The Trump administration has also reached the 75 million “my Social Security” account holders milestone, slashed management layers essentially in half due to redundancies, and mitigated fraud possibilities by adding 12.4 million individuals who were listed at least 120 years old to the “Death Master File.” Additionally, the SSA has updated records for some 275,000 individuals who are not legally eligible for the program.