Officials are responding to a bomb threat at the home of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to multiple reports.

Newsmax reported that while “Police K-9 units have been deployed” to Kennedy’s home in Washington, D.C., “no explosive device has been found.”

Police K-9 units have been deployed, and the home and surrounding areas are being searched and cleared. Officials say that, as of now, no explosive device has been found. The scene remains active while the investigation continues.

Andrew Leyden, a freelance reporter for the D.C. media, also reported in a post on X that there was reportedly a “bomb threat” at Kennedy’s Georgetown home.