Members of Crowd Stand Up to Accept Jesus as Their Savior at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Members of the crowd at Charlie Kirk’s memorial can be seen standing up as a show that they are accepting Jesus as their Lord and Savior — an incredible moment that occurred during remarks from his pastor, Rob McCoy.

“You see, the wages of sin is death. Charlie knew this, and at an early age, he entrusted his life to the Savior of the world. Jesus came to this earth, was tempted in all ways, yet was without sin,” McCoy said, telling the crowd Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, that Jesus poured out his blood for us for the remission of sins and is available to all who receive Jesus as their Savior.

“In the time I have remaining, I’m going to ask all who profess Christ as their Savior to remain seated. The Bible says, if you profess me before man, I’ll profess you before my Father in heaven. It requires an act of faith. You stand. That’s what Charlie did every day on campus with death threats,” he continued, noting that Kirk “stood because he knew in whom he had trusted.”

Everything Kirk did was to showcase the love and power of Jesus, he said. McCoy then asked anyone in the room who had not received Jesus as their savior to stand up and receive Him as their Lord and Savior.

“While believers are seated, if there’s any in this room and across the globe that would desire to receive Jesus as their Savior — as Charlie did as a young man, and now is in the presence of his Savior — I’m going to ask you to put action to your faith,” he encouraged. “And I’d ask you to stand right now to receive the Lord. Don’t be ashamed. Stand.”

Video shows many people in the auditorium taking a stand, accepting Jesus as their Savior as the crowd roared with applause.

“The Bible says that when one sinner gives their heart to the Lord, the angels in heaven rejoice. And I got to tell you, there’s one up there right now,” he said, adding that Kirk is “stoked, and he’s excited about your commitment to his Savior.”

McCoy also asked believers to stand and pray with those who just accepted Jesus. He also provided a QR code for the newly saved in Jesus and said, “We are going to give you everything you need to walk this walk with Christ.”

“Faith comes from hearing and hearing from the Word of God, and it’s time to get into a Bible believing church, and pastors, if you didn’t want to give Charlie Kirk the time of day, these folks are going to be showing up at your church, and they’re there because of his life. God bless you, and may the Lord keep you,” he added.