Trump: ‘We’re Going to Save Chicago’ — Was One of Charlie Kirk’s Last Requests to Me

President Donald Trump promised a crowd of Charlie Kirk supporters that he would honor one of Kirk’s final wishes: to save Chicago from crime.

Trump, in a packed State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday where tens of thousands assembled for Kirk’s memorial service, revealed one of the final things Kirk told him was to save Chicago from its crime pandemic.

“Raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Charlie was filled with a patriotic spirit from his youth, and he was an all American in everything he did,” Trump said. “And one of the last things he said to me is, ‘Please sir, save Chicago.'”

“We’re going to do that,” Trump promised. “We’re going to save Chicago from horrible crime.”

Trump used his authority to take over the Washington, D.C. police force in August for 30 days and also sent in the national guard to patrol the streets, resulting in a massive reduction in crime. While the initial 30-day takeover of the police force expired, guardsmen continue to walk Washington sidewalks.

The president recently announced he would mobilize federal assets to address crime in Memphis after initially eyeing Chicago as the next city for his anti-crime focus. However, Trump was met with heavy resistance from Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) and Mayor Brandon Johnson (D).

Trump now will shore up crime in the Democrat stronghold, following what he says were Kirk’s wishes. “We’re going to go to Chicago, and we’re going to have Charlie very much in mind when we go into Chicago,” Trump said.

Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10 while debating at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and are seeking the death penalty.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.