Reuters Poll: Republicans Have Better Plans than Democrats on Top Issues — Extremism, Economy, Crime, Immigration

Americans tend to believe that Republicans have better plans than Democrats to address major issues including crime, immigration, and the economy, a recent survey from Ipsos/Reuters found.

The survey asked respondents, “Which party has a better plan?” It then listed a series of key issues, including crime, immigration, foreign conflicts, the economy, gun control, political extremism, corruption, and more.

Across the board, Americans tend to believe that Republicans have better plans to address these key issues.

For example, on the issue of crime, 40 percent of U.S. adults say Republicans have a better plan. Only 20 percent said the same of Democrats. This follows President Donald Trump cracking down on crime in areas such as Washington, DC, activating the National Guard and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control last month.

On immigration, a top issue in the 2024 presidential election, 40 percent said Republicans have a better plan compared to 22 percent who favor Democrats. This comes as the Trump administration continues widespread efforts to locate and deport criminal illegal aliens all across the country despite protests from the radical left.

On the issue of foreign conflicts, 35 percent said Republicans have a better plan, compared to 23 percent who prefer Democrats’ plan. Similarly, on the issue of the U.S. economy, 34 percent trust the GOP’s plans, compared to 24 percent who trust Democrats. This coincides with economic victories touted by the Trump administration including mortgage rates dropping and gas prices falling.

Republicans also have the edge on gun control (32 percent to Democrats’ 28 percent), political extremism (30 percent to Democrats’ 26 percent), and corruption (27 percent to Democrats’ 21 percent).

More via Reuters:

Reuters/Ipsos polls this year have persistently shown that Americans view political extremism as the country’s biggest problem. Some 28% of respondents in the most recent poll picked it as the top issue, compared to 16% who picked the economy. Asked which party had a better plan for tackling extremism, poll respondents were split almost evenly, with 30% picking Republicans, 26% saying Democrats were better and the rest saying either neither was better or they weren’t sure.

Democrats only see a two-point edge on “respect for democracy” while more trust the Democrat plan for women’s rights, the environment, and healthcare than Republicans’ plan.

The survey was taken September 19-21, 2025, among 1,019 U.S adults. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.