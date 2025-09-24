Trump to Dine with Cabinet Members in Rose Garden Wednesday Night

President Donald Trump will dine with members of his cabinet and senior White House officials on Wednesday night in the Rose Garden Club, Breitbart News has confirmed.

The dinner is slated for 7:00 p.m. Eastern in Trump’s newly renovated Rose Garden, which features a white stone patio where sod once was. Trump debuted the Rose Garden Club on September 5, hosting a dinner with GOP lawmakers and top cabinet officials.

“It’s something that I think we’re all going to enjoy for many, many years to come,” Trump said at the inaugural dinner. “It’s a tremendous, tremendous place. This is the Rose Garden. We never touched a rose. The roses are in full bloom, and they will be in full bloom during certain seasons.”

“The grass was not usable. Every time we’d have a press conference, women in particular were sinking deep into the mud, and at some point, I said, ‘You know, it’s time to make the change.’ We picked a great stone, and we have a great speaker system,” he added.

Cabinet secretaries and White House officials will be treated to the newest aesthetic addition to the Rose Garden, the Presidential Walk of Fame, which features portraits of U.S. presidents lined up on the exterior wall of the West Wing, except for President Joe Biden. In place of Biden’s photo is an image of an “autopen.”

Renovations to the Rose Garden are just one aspect of the renovations to the White House under Trump. The president has also installed two nearly 100-foot-tall flagpoles on the North and South Lawns, which he funded himself. Construction has also commenced on Trump’s historic White House ballroom, which will seat roughly 900 people, in the East Wing of the White House.

Trump estimated last week that the ballroom would run about $250 million. Trump and donors will fund the project. CBS News reported last week that some $200 million has been raised thus far.