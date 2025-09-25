Nolte: Trump Credibly Accuses the United Nations of ‘Triple Sabotage’

After a triumphant speech to the United Nations this week, President Donald Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account accusing the U.N. of a “sinister” act of “triple sabotage.”

The first is how the escalator just happened to break down the moment the President and First lady stepped onto it.

“It stopped on a dime,” Trump writes. “It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster.”

The second was how Trump’s Teleprompter broke down for the first 15 minutes of Trump’s speech.

“Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work,” Trump continued. “It was stone cold dark … I then proceeded to make a Speech without a teleprompter, which kicked in about 15 minutes later.”

Finally, per Trump, his speech was not broadcast in the room. Trump claims that the only way someone could hear him was through the interpreter’s headset worn by delegates.

“[A]fter making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made,” Trump adds. This meant that “World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters’ earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing.”

“The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania, who was sitting right up front. I said, ‘How did I do?’ And she said, ‘I couldn’t hear a word you said.’”

One mishap? Okay.

Two mishaps? Uhm, yeah, okay, I guess.

Three?

Three?!

No.

Trump understands: “Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” he writes before calling for an investigation and arrests:

This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day’s earlier ‘post’ in The London Times that said UN workers ‘joked about turning off an escalator.’ The people that did it should be arrested! … This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation.

It sounds like the Secret Service is investigating.

Here’s what I humbly suggest… We take all the taxpayer money we currently give to the corrupt and demonic United Nations and use it to build a giant robot. Then we hold a pay-per-view event where our giant robot kicks the United Nations building into the East River.

