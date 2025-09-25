President Donald Trump says Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told him he does not want Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) back in Somalia.

While answering questions in the Oval Office on Thursday evening, Trump was asked about Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), whom he called “a low-IQ person,” and also mentioned Omar.

“You know I met the head of Somalia, did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take [Ilhan Omar] back,” Trump said. “And he said, ‘I don’t want her.'”

Omar has recently made national headlines after attacking the late Charlie Kirk following his murder at a college campus in Utah.

“It was really mortifying to hear the news, to see the video. All I could think about was his wife, his children. That image is going to live forever,” Omar said. “… there are a lot of people who are out there talking about [Charlie Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate. These people are full of shit, and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

